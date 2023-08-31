BMW Driver Without Seatbelt Killed By Aggressive Driver In Woodbridge, Police Say

Police say that Jose Bonilla Bonilla, 23, has been identified as the driver of a BMW 535 Series who was struck by a speeding driver attempting to pass a truck, sending him into a tree.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, Bonilla Bonilla and an 18-year-old man in a Nissan 370 Z were driving on Minnieville Road near the intersection of Hedgewood Drive, when the teen attempted “an aggressive maneuver” to pass a pick-up truck.

While attempting to pass, it is believed that the Nissan driver lost control and hit the driver’s side of the BMW, sending both vehicles off the roadway.

According to Prince William County Police Department, the Nissan went off-road and struck a telephone pole, while Bonilla Bonilla hit an embankment, went airborne, and struck a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that speed appears to be a factor for both vehicles, though the crash remains under investigation.

