Attempted Abduction Goes Awry For Not-So Sneaky Suspect Targeting Teen In Woodbridge: Police

An investigation has been launched following reports from an 18-year-old girl about a man who actively sought to force her into a vehicle while she was walking home in Woodbridge over the weekend.

The attempted abduction reportedly happened between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, April 14 in the area of Colby Drive near Torrington Street and it was reported days later to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police say that while she was walking along the roadway, the teen spotted a vehicle following her, and when she confronted a man in the passenger’s seat, things heated up.

The man allegedly got out of the vehicle and approached her after she recognized him following multiple previous interactions in recent weeks.

During the assault, the suspect grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her into the vehicle with him, police said. She refused, and a struggle ensued, during which the teen was struck in the face.

At that point, the driver of the vehicle intervened, the victim was able to separate herself from the pair, and all parties separated. The incident was reported days later on Monday, April 17.

Further investigation found that the suspect had been following the victim and showing up at the same location as her on multiple occasions over the course of several months, though the police had not been advised of those incidents until the latest interaction.

During those occasions, the suspect had attempted to engage the teen multiple times, according to investigators.

The suspect was described as being a Hispanic man between the ages of 24 and 29 years old. He is approximately 5-foot-9, with a thin build, curly black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his left eyebrow.

