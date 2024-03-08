Alleged Domestic Abuser Swings, Misses Officer While Resisting Arrest In Dumfries, Police Say

Officers were called late in the afternoon on Thursday, March 7 to a home in the 3700 block of Grey Ghost Court in Dumfries, where there was a reported domestic dispute involving McGinnis and his family.

According to police, officers determined that the 32-year-old assaulted two adult family members in their home, and when officers attempted to detain him, he actively resisted.

During the subsequent encounter, is it alleged that McGinnis pushed and then attempted to strike an officer before he was subdued and taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

McGinnis was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of domestic assault and battery.

No information about his initial court date or bond was available on Friday afternoon.

