Jonathan Montile Middleton, 37, of Stafford, has been on the run since Saturday, March 23, when police says he shot Carvell Jarmain Williams, 38, of Warrenton, at Club Tempo in Dumfries, Prince William County police said.

Williams and Middleton got into an argument in the parking lot of the Possum Point Road club before things turned deadly around 2:10 a.m., county police said. Two vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by gunfire, police said.

Officers provided first aid to Williams, who was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Middleton surrendered on Tuesday, April 2, according to Prince William County police. He's charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

