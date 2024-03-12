$5K Reward Offered In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Woodbridge Mom

Carla "Casey" Andrea Mejia was struck by an SUV while walking in the westbound lane of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge wearing all dark clothing around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Prince William County police said.

Police say that the vehicle is believed to have been a 2009-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV or 2009-2013 Kia Sorento SUV, silver or light in color, with possible damage to the front, wheel well, and/or undercarriage areas.

The crash happened at Minnieville Road and Bobcat Court in Woodbridge.

Casey is survived by her two young daughters, who are being supported by a GoFundMe.

Attempts to locate the driver and vehicle involved in the collision have been unsuccessful. The police department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the driver and vehicle involved.

Tips can be made to the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit it online.

