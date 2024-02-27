Fair 54°

Woman, 27, Killed By Car In Woodbridge Survived By 2 Young Daughters

Support is on the rise for the two young girls who lost their 27-year-old mother over the weekend in Prince William County.

Casey Mejia

 Photo Credit: Casey Andria Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Carla Mejia, who also goes by Casey, was struck by a vehicle while walking in the westbound lane of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge wearing all dark clothing around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Prince William County police said.

The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene near Bobcat Court, police said. Fire and rescue personnel responded, where Mejia was pronounced dead. 

NBC Washington says she had just left the Elks Lodge. A GoFundMe for the family says Casey leaves behind two young daughters.

The vehicle is believed to be an unknown model Hyundai. No further information on the driver or striking vehicle was available. 

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. 

