2-Year-Old Overdoses While Being Cared For By Mom's Friend In Woodbridge: Police

A 43-year-old Virginia man caring for his friend's 2-year-old daughter, along with one of his friends, is facing charges after the girl ingested drugs in his possession and overdosed, authorities said.

Shaumbay Lynne Fuller.
Shaumbay Lynne Fuller. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Albert Leroy Jones' friend's daughter was hospitalized in serious condition after experiencing difficulty breathing around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, June 18, Prince William County police said.

A search of Jones' Eastham Court home in Woodbridge turned up illegal narcotics, police said. Fuller's friend, Shaumbay Lynne Fuller, who was at his house, was also in possession of illegal drugs, PWC police said.

Jones was charged with felony child neglect, and Fuller was charged with drug possession. Both were being held without bond.

