19-Year-Old Crushed To Death While Working On Car In Woodbridge: Police

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, the Prince William County Police Department received an emergency call after a man working underneath his vehicle was pinned when it fell on top of him in the 13400 block of Greenacre Drive.

The man was pinned and died there, fire and rescue officials confirmed.

Preliminarily, there are no signs of any foul play, according to police, who made note that the cause of death has not been confirmed, and is pending an autopsy by the Medical Examiner's Office.

No information about the 19-year-old was released by the department.

