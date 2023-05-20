Two 'Secret' Virginia Beaches Named Among Best In America

Two of Virginia's beaches have been named to a list of the top 100 secret beaches in America compiled by the Family Destinations Guide.

The Guide said it surveyed 3,000 families nationwide to compose a list of hidden beaches that people liked the most.

Coming in at No. 15 is Sandbridge Beach, and at No. 75 is Cape Charles.

Located in Virginia Beach, Sandbridge is described as a "secluded beach hideaway" complete with dancing sea oats and and pristine dunes, the Virginia Beach website says. Need some more convincing? Sandbridge was also ranked No. 3 to US News' list of Best Things to do in Virginia Beach.

Meanwhile, Cape Charles is the southern-most town on the Commonwealth's eastern shore boasting shallow waters with no waves — perfect for families with young kids.

Click here for the full list of best secret beaches in the US.

