Truck Driver Dad On Ventilator With 3rd Degree Burns After Being Pulled From Fiery Rt. 28 Wreck

Cesar Yepez was identified on a GoFundMe campaign as the victim struck by Jose A. Padilla Espinosa on Route 28 Monday, Sept. 18 in Sterling.

Good Samaritans rushed over to pull Espinosa from the vehicle, who suffered third-degree burns on 87 percent of his body, a GoFundMe page says. He was on a ventilator in critical condition as of Friday, Sept. 22.

The campaign founder, Lauren Opauski, on Facebook said that Cesar "found the strength to tell the first responders his full name, birth date and social while fighting for his life.

"Cesar is a fighter!! Cesar will always be a fighter!! Please help Cesar continue to fight!!"

More than $45,000 had been raised for his two children and wife, Brianna.

"Cesar’s road to recovery is still very much up in the air," Opauski said. "This unfortunate situation will leave Cesar’s family in extreme financial strain. Brianna is no longer able to work for the time being due to the severity of Cesar’s injuries.

"Between the long travel to and from Medstar attending to Cesar and being able to keep some consistency for their children, emotionally and financially the Yepez-Casucci family is going to be pushed to their limits. Even though nothing will change the families emotional state, I am hoping to be able to at least help with their financial strain."

