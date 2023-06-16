Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Frederick County Intersection

According to the VA DOT, the crash occurred on Ridgeview Road and Whitacre Road in Whitacre at 6:50 a.m.
All lanes on Whitacre Road were closed, according to Virginia 511.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.
A tractor trailer crash closed all lanes at a Frederick County intersection early Friday, June 16.
According to the VA DOT, the crash occurred on Ridgeview Road and Whitacre Road in Whitacre at 6:50 a.m.
All lanes on Whitacre Road were closed, according to Virginia 511.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE