Fair 59°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Frederick County Intersection

A tractor trailer crash closed all lanes at a Frederick County intersection early Friday, June 16.

According to the VA DOT, the crash occurred on Ridgeview Road and Whitacre Road at 6:50 a.m.
According to the VA DOT, the crash occurred on Ridgeview Road and Whitacre Road at 6:50 a.m. Photo Credit: Virginia 511
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

According to the VA DOT, the crash occurred on Ridgeview Road and Whitacre Road in Whitacre at 6:50 a.m.

All lanes on Whitacre Road were closed, according to Virginia 511.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE