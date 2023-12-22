Teen Driver Tried To Save Pedestrian After Hitting Him In Spotsy, Sheriff Says

Deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office were called at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday to the 3900 block of Plank Road, where a 48-year-old pedestrian was hit by a driver in a Dodge sedan.

Investigators say that the man - whose name has not been released - was wearing dark clothing, not in a crosswalk, and attempting to walk in a poorly lit part of the street when he was struck by the teen, who did all she could to resuscitate him.

According to the sheriff's office, the 17-year-old attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived to rush the man to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

More details are expected to be released.

