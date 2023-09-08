Sterling Shooting Victim Mourned As 'Funny, Sweet'

Alex Omar Cartagena Jr. was shot on the 21000 block of Stanford Square in Sterling around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaylin E. O’Brien, 18, of Sterling, who was later charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and various weapons offenses in the incident, police said.

A GoFundMe for Alex's family had raised more than $20,000 as of Thursday, Sept. 7.

"If you knew him personally, he was a funny and sweet boy with the most caring heart and constantly showed it through his actions towards his family, friends and loved ones," reads the campaign, launched by Alex's siblings. "Jr was a one of a kind and impacted each and every one of us around him.

"This has not been easy but we will do what we can to keep his memory alive even though none of us will be the same without him."

