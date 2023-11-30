Smashed Wine Bottle, Shattered Doors Left In Man's $20K Destruction Spree Across Loudoun: Cops

Reyan H. Ibrahim's night of destruction began around 8:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at the McDonald's at the Ashburn Shopping Plaza, when he destroyed an electronic menu board in the drive-thru lane, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

At dawn, Ibrahim moved on to the Sheetz on Windmill Parc Drive in Sterling, where he broke a bottle of wine, and hit the front door entrance with a wrench, causing it to shatter, police said.

At 8 a.m., Ibrahim broke two glass entrance doors of the Chick-fil-A in Sterling, the sheriff's office said.

Ibrahim was arrested and charged with three counts of Destruction of Property (felony) and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.