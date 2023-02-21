Teen Making Social Media Threats Targeting Harper Park MS Posed As His Victim, Police Say

One teen is in custody and a second out of hot water after police investigated a bait-and-switch involving a social media threat of violence at a Leesburg middle school last week.

Police say that a different juvenile has been identified as a suspect in connection to the threat involving a firearm that was tied to a Harper Park Middle School student on Friday, Feb. 17.

The investigation into the threat initially led police to apprehend a teen as a suspect on Friday; however, that teen was ultimately found out to be victim in this case, and his purported victim was actually the aggressor posing as him online.

Officials said that there is no indication that the victim had any knowledge that the threat was going to be made using their identity.

Investigators said that when the initial student was taken into custody, he was not in possession of a gun or other weapon. The threat was also determined to be not credible.

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. C. Hill at the department by calling (703) 771-4500 or emailing CHill@leesburgva.gov.

Upon the completion of the investigation, officials said that it will be turned over to the Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services Unit.

