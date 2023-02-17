Threat Of Violence At Harper Park Middle School Under Investigation, Police Say

A social media threat of violence at a Leesburg middle school is under investigation on Friday afternoon, police say.

The Leesburg Police Department was advised of a threat involving a firearm tied to a Harper Park Middle School student on Friday, Feb. 17, and jumped into action according to a spokesperson for the agency.

Officials said that the student in question was quickly located on Friday morning, and the teen didn't have a gun or any other weapon at the time he was questioned.

The incident is now under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Section and the School Resource Officer assigned to Harper Park Middle School. Police officials noted that the involved student and the family are fully cooperating with the investigation.

During the ongoing probe into the threat, there is expected to be an increased police presence with multiple patrols around the area due to the threat.

