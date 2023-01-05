Teen Accused Of Maliciously Wounding Student During Brawl In Leesburg School Cafeteria: Police

A Virginia teenager may spend decades in prison after being charged with assault for his role in a fight at Heritage High School in Leesburg last year, police announced.

Leesburg resident Pradeep Bagri, 18, has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for an altercation at the school on Nov. 9, 2022.

The charge comes following a report from the Leesburg Police Department's School Resource Officer assigned to Heritage High School regarding the altercation between two students in the cafeteria of the building, prompting an investigation by the agency.

Bagri’s victim was only identified as a “teenage juvenile, who suffered serious injuries to the upper body.”

Under Virginia’s sentencing guidelines, Bagri could face a possible prison sentence between five to 20 years and a $100,000 fine for malicious wounding, a Class 3 felony.

According to officials, “the case now pends adjudication in the Loudoun County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.”

