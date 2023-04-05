Coach, Security Officer At School In Loudoun County In Fight Of His Life After Crash

Support is pouring in for a popular member of the Loudoun County Public School system who suffered life-altering injuries in a violent crash last month days before he would have qualified for disability benefits.

Jordan Fisher, a Safety and Security Officer and head girl’s varsity field hockey coach at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg spent more than a week in the hospital undergoing extensive treatment after he was struck by a vehicle in Richmond on Saturday, March 11.

Fisher suffered from a hematoma in his brain, which led to them removing a part of his skull, which friends and family say has yet to be put back. He also suffered multiple organ lacerations and abrasions.

He was released from the hospital on Tuesday, March 21, and faces an uphill battle, prompting well-wishers to arrange a GoFundMe campaign to help the coach offset some of the mounting medical bills he faces.

According to Fisher's LinkedIn page, he has been at Tuscarora High School for nearly two years after graduating from the University of Toledo.

“He is currently without income due to the fact that he was 11 days short of qualifying for disability,” organizers of the fundraiser said. “All funds raised will help with medical expenses and bills until he is able to return to work.”

Those interested in helping Fisher’s cause can donate to the GoFundMe campaign here.

