Fair 82°

SHARE

Pursuit-Crash Injures Passenger In Loudoun County

Charges are pending for a driver who fled from police but ultimately struck a tree, inuring his passenger in Loudoun County, authorities said.

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop on a Honda SUV heading west on Route 7 near the Loudoun County Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, VSP said. 

The Honda refused to stop and sped away from the trooper. A pursuit was initiated but ended minutes later when the driver of the Honda lost control and struck a tree at Lansdowne Boulevard and Riverpoint Drive.

The male driver was arrested and female passenger has been taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges were pending and the crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE