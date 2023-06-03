Pursuit-Crash Injures Passenger In Loudoun County

A Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop on a Honda SUV heading west on Route 7 near the Loudoun County Parkway around 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, VSP said.

The Honda refused to stop and sped away from the trooper. A pursuit was initiated but ended minutes later when the driver of the Honda lost control and struck a tree at Lansdowne Boulevard and Riverpoint Drive.

The male driver was arrested and female passenger has been taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges were pending and the crash remains under investigation.

