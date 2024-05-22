Police Probe Leesburg Man's 'Cheerleading' Business Amid Child Porn Investigation

Jason Fragale, who went by Jason Mariani, presented himself as a USA Cheer coach and modeling recruiter for young girls in 2022 and 2023, operating a business on Freedom Drive in Reston, Virginia State Police said.

Ten felony warrants were obtained in Loudoun County in Fragale's arrest last January, and Fragale was arrested in February at a Florida airport, in an apparent attempt to flee the country, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Fragale was extradited back to Virginia and was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Fragale is believed to have contacted children through messaging apps and may have victims in Florida. He has a home in Kissimmee, FL and has ties to “The Crimson All-Star Cheerleading Club," law enforcement agents in Florida said. The company is both registered in Florida and Virginia.

Now, police are looking to speak to anyone who went to Fragale's Reston business.

Anyone who went to Fragale's business is urged to contact contact Special Agent Michael Bullock at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or 571-581-4420.

