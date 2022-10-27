Teen Pronounced Dead At Hospital After Single-Car Ashburn Crash Into Pole: Sheriff

A teen driver who was rushed to the hospital following a single-car crash in Virginia was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Asad Kaleem's white 2018 Honda Civic was traveling west on Gloucester Parkway near Runnymeade Terrace when it crashed into a pole in the center median just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The 19-year-old Ashburn man was taken to Lansdowne Hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a member of a Virginia-based Muslim society posted a letter on Facebook informing the community of Kaleem's sudden death.

"May Allah comfort the hearts of the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their beloved young son and brother," Nausheen Baig wrote.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash, which police believe was not caused by alcohol or drugs.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021 or Mark.Lotz@loudoun.gov.

