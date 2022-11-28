Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office IDs Speeding Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree In Virginia

One man has died after speeding while driving through Virginia, losing control, and crashing his truck the night before Thanksgiving, authorities announced on Monday, Nov. 28.

David Allen Starkey, 55, of Orange, was driving in Spotsylvania shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 9300 block of Plank Road when he reportedly crashed his 2019 Chevy Silverado, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Officials say that first responders were at the scene within minutes, and upon arrival found the truck with "significant damage."

According to the initial investigation, Starkey was “traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Plank Road when (the Silverado) veered off the roadway, striking a tree in the median.”

Starkey, the only person inside the truck at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

