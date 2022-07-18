Contact Us
Loudoun Daily Voice serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run

Police & Fire

Masked NY Man Wrecks Leesburg Best Buy With Buddy: Police

Cecilia Levine
Brayan Munevar Vargas was wearing a mask to hide his identity when he broke into Best Buy in Leesburg, police said.
Photo Credit: Google Maps/Leesburg PD

A 29-year-old New York man accused of burglarizing a Leesburg Best Buy has been arrested with another assailant at large, authorities said.

Brayan Munevar Vargas was wearing a mask to hide his identity when he broke into the Potomac Station Drive store around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, Officer Michael Drogan said. 

No merchandise was taken but extensive damage was caused, police said.

Police took Vargas into custody while the other suspect fled on foot.

Vargas was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

