Masked NY Man Wrecks Leesburg Best Buy With Buddy: Police

A 29-year-old New York man accused of burglarizing a Leesburg Best Buy has been arrested with another assailant at large, authorities said.

Brayan Munevar Vargas was wearing a mask to hide his identity when he broke into the Potomac Station Drive store around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, Officer Michael Drogan said.

No merchandise was taken but extensive damage was caused, police said.

Police took Vargas into custody while the other suspect fled on foot.

Vargas was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.