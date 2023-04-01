Manhunt Launched For Two Teens Wanted In Connection To Fredericksburg HS Student's Killing

The search is on for a pair of teens who are wanted in connection to the daytime murder of a Fredericksburg high school student who was months away from graduating.

An alert has been issued by the Fredericksburg Police Department as they seek the public's assistance in locating Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile, who are wanted for their alleged role in the murder of Jasiah Smith on Sunday, March 26 in the 400 block of Chadwick Court.

At approximately 3 p.m. on March 26, officers were called to investigate a reported shooting, and upon arrival, they found Smith unresponsive, lying in a parking space with multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to rush him to an area hospital, where the teen was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Carter and the second teen were identified as the main suspects, and investigators released photos of the former, as well as a suspect vehicle. Neither teen has been apprehended.

Carter was described as being 5-foot-8, weighing 145 pounds, driving a white Chevrolet Impala with a Virginia license plate of "TUC-4155."

The 16-year-old teen is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, though police say they cannot release any additional information due to his age.

Detectives are actively searching for both suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who might spot Carter has been advised not to approach him and to call local police immediately.

No motive for the shooting has been announced by police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooters or shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling (540) 373-3122.

