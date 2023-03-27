Police ID HS Student Gunned Down In Fredericksburg Over The Weekend

New details have been released by the Fredericksburg Police Department following the fatal shooting of a teenager months away from graduating from high school on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight.

Jasiah Smith, 18, has been identified by police as the victim who was shot and killed shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday March 26 in the 400 block of Chadwick Court, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the reported shooting and found Smith unresponsive, lying in a parking space with multiple gunshot wounds. They performed CPR and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to rush him to an area hospital, where the teen was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

No suspect or motive has been released by the police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter or shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Fredericksburg Police Department by calling (540) 373-3122.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.