Jewel Thieves In Loudoun County Target Cases Of Jewelry Imported To VA From India, Sheriff Says

A group of armed robbers in Loudoun County made off with quite the haul of jewelry that had been imported into Virginia from India during a brazen bust over the weekend, the sheriff’s office announced.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45600 block of Dulles Easter Plaza to investigate a reported armed robbery at Dulles Town Crossing in Sterling.

The victims say that they were parked in a vehicle when multiple suspects ran up to them, broke the windows and removed multiple cases containing “a significant amount” of jewelry imported from India.

During the robbery, police say that one of the suspects held a knife to their victim’s throat.

At least three suspects were involved, according to investigators. One was described as a White man wearing a green ski mask, gloves, and black hooded jacket. After stealing the jewelry, the group fled in a grey or white SUV toward Nokes Boulevard.

One of the victims sustained minor injuries during the robbery and was treated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have been in the area at the time of the robbery has been asked to contact Det. Sean McCormack at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office by calling (703) 777-1021 or Crime Solvers at (703) 777-1919.

