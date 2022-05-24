Bomb Squad Called To Loudoun County School For Science Project Gone Wrong

A science project at an Ashburn high school ended with the bomb squad evacuating students this week.

On Monday, May 23, administrators at Independence High School contacted the school's resource officer about some scorch marks on the sidewalk outside of the school, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

During the investigation, the deputy found a suspicious-looking device and contacted the Loudoun County Bomb Squad and the Fire Marshal's Office, an incident report said. They evacuated the school for 30 minutes until they knew it was safe.

Deputies later determined the device was part of an unapproved school science project. The Sheriff's Office didn't say what that project was, but they are still investigating the incident.

