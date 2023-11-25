Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Leesburg Crash, Witnesses Sought

A man was struck by a vehicle around 530 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 near the Leesburg Public Safety Center, local police said.

The pedestrian was crossing Plaza Street NE in a westbound direction in a marked crosswalk, police said. The driver remained on-scene and is cooperating with police.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane of Plaza Street NE remained closed for a few hours while officers conducted the investigation. Virginia State Police assisted.

The crash remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department TMU. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Officer T. Lotz at 703-771-4578 or at tlotz@leesburgva.gov.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

