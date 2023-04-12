'Real Darwin Award Candidate' Back To Sharing Prankster Videos Week After Being Shot At VA Mall

Not even a bullet to the gut could stop infamous impractical “joker” Tanner Cook from doing what he loves, even if others don't.

The mercurial menace is back to sharing his off-putting pranks on social media, less than a week after he was shot inside the food court at Dulles Town Center by Leesburg's Alan Colie, who had enough of the self-proclaimed influencers’ escapades.

In a video posted on Friday, April 7, five days after he was shot, Cook posted a new clip — this time, crossing proverbial lines in a local Target store. The 21-year-old repeatedly badgers employees both at Target and other retail locations, invading their privacy and ignoring boundaries, while filming the entire obnoxious ordeal.

Cook continues to egg on employees while repeatedly inciting violence in a misguided attempt to elicit humor in the videos, while the situations broadcast in his latest video mirror the events that led to the fateful shooting at the Virginia mall earlier this month.

Since the shooting — which his father told Daily Voice was a result of him “trying to get a reaction and build a following and have fun” — there have been scathing responses from the public targeting the attempted YouTube star and his actions as he strives for faux fame.

Scroll to the comment section of Cook's latest social experiment and you'll see plenty.

"You're a real Darwin award candidate, that's for sure," one person wrote.

“This guy definitely takes his pranks too far compared to the numerous prank channels I've seen on YouTube,” another said. “And the genius picks the city which was once known as murder capital to run his channel.”

A second took a shot at his apologetic father, adding, “Kids don’t have accountability and it’s partially because of parents. Proof if you listen to his (father's) response,” the commenter posted. “Do these pranks in DC or Baltimore Tanner and maybe you will learn your lesson.”

Some even took Colie's side in a surprising twist.

“I watched several of his videos. I (don’t) think the guy who shot him should be charged or jailed, his goal is to p**s off to the max everybody he pranks, so (in my opinion), he was asking to get shot, if he's too dumb to (realize) that, he should not be allowed on (YouTube).”

Colie was arrested minutes after the shooting and charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Discharging a firearm within a building.

There were no other victims in the shooting besides the prankster.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.