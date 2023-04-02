One Injured In Shooting At Dulles Town Center; Suspect In Custody: Police (DEVELOPING)

One person was injured during a shooting at a Virginia mall on Sunday, police say.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting at approximately 1 p.m. at the Dulles Town Center Mall on Sunday, April 2, in the 21100 block of Dulles Town Circle in Sterling, according to officials.

One person was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. A suspect is reportedly in custody.

It is unclear if other shooters were involved.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the mall, as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident.

No other information was immediately provided by officials.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

