REELZ To Highlight Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office In Action During 'On Patrol: Live'

Hollywood is coming for the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, which is set to take centerstage during an upcoming television documentary on REELZ.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 3, the sheriff's office will be appearing on the series “On Patrol: Live,” which tracks police officers and deputies from different agencies across the country for several hours to showcase their work in the community.

The series is hosted and executive produced by longtime television host Dan Abrams, with retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks" Larking and Depuy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

“Together, they provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the show documents for viewers in real-time, the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America,” according to producers.

The episodes featuring the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office are scheduled to air from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, and Saturday, Dec. 4.

Sheriff Roger L. Harris said that "we are both honored and humbled to be able to show America how important humanizing the badge is by building stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities we serve.”

