Homeless Man Steals Car, Burglarizes 2 Homes In Leesburg: Police

A man later identified as Allen Goins, 42, stole a car left running from a home on the 100 block of Lawson Road SE in Leesburg around 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, local police said.

A few minutes later, a Leesburg police officer saw the car in the 1000 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, however Goins failed to yield and began instead headed northbound on the Route 15 bypass.

In the interest of public safety, the officer did not pursue the vehicle and area public safety agencies were notified. Approximately one hour later, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle being driven in Purcellville and stopped the car. Goins was taken into custody.

Later that morning, LPD was contacted by two homeowners who each reported that their respective homes on the 600 block of Beauregard Drive SE had been burglarized and that personal property had been taken. Through an investigation, Goins was identified as the suspect in the auto theft and in both residential burglaries.

Goins was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he remains held on no bond on both the Leesburg charges and charges obtained by LCSO relating to the traffic stop.

Goins has additionally been identified as a person of interest in other recent criminal incidents throughout Leesburg. Anyone with relevant information regarding these or other incidents involving Allen Goins is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department Emergency Communications Center at 703-771-4500.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

