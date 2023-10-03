Former Park View Football Captain, Paratrooper Addison Cadang Dies Days Before 22nd Birthday

Addison Cadang, a US Army soldier, died while stationed in Fort Liberty on Sept. 21. He would have turned 22 on Oct. 8, his obituary says.

Addison moved to Sterling, VA from Hawaii when he was 10 years old, and played four years of football for the Park View Patriots, his obituary says. He served as captain during his varsity years.

An associate member of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, Addison enlisted in the US Army and, in August 2020, began basic training in South Carolina, according to his obit on the Adams Green Funeral Home website. He completed the paratroopers and jump master's training with the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment.

Addison had been deployed once to Kuwait but had completed a dozen company field exercises, eight Battalion FTXs, and more, his obituary says.

He died while stationed in Fort Liberty, his obit says. Military officials did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Services will be held at the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, and Addison's final resting place will be at the Arlington National Cemetery. Click here for his complete obituary and service details.

