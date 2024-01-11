Dog Owner Shoots At Driver Who Struck Pup In Sterling: Police

Steven Drew, 43, was on the 1000 block of Albemarle Road in Sterling at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, when a white car struck his dog who entered the roadway, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Drew fired several rounds at the passing vehicle and was later charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The LCSO is asking the driver of the vehicle to come forward. If anyone was in the area and may have seen anything, please contact Detective S. McCormack with the LCSO at 703-777-1021.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

