DC Man Sexually Assaults Woman Sleeping In Her Ashburn Apartment — Then Robbed Her: Sheriff

Morris K. Gaston broke into the woman's apartment on the 43700 block of Central Station Drive in Ashburn, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

On his way out, Gaston grabbed the woman's purse, police said. Deputies found him nearby and placed him under arrest. The victim was treated on the scene for her injuries.

Gaston was charged with Sexual Battery, Assault, Burglary, and Public Intoxication. He was being held without bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective L. Sayre at 703-777-1021 or Lindsay.Sayre@loudoun.gov. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

