Cat Found In Busy Loudoun County Shopping Center Tests Positive For Rabies

The Loudoun County Health Department issued an alert advising that anyone who had contact with a cat or kittens in the area of Yukon Drive in Ashburn should check with their doctors as soon as possible after cats tested positive for rabies.

Officials say that at least five people have been exposed to the rabid cat, all in the vicinity of Chick-fil-A and Red Robin, as well as the Shoppes at Ryan Park on Greenway Corporate Drive, where the Giant grocery store is located.

The rabid cat was a gray/brown tabby with white markings and was demonstrating abnormal aggression and experiencing tremors when it came into contact with people. It was seen with three kittens - two light orange and one gray with white markings - that were also in the area.

Anyone who may have visited the shopping center between Monday, July 31 and Friday, Aug. 10 and had contact with any of the feline has been instructed to contact a doctor or the Loudoun County Health Department by calling (571) 233-7317.

Loudoun County Animal Services is now investigating the shopping area to see if any other animals may have been exposed to the rabid cat.

Rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals (warm-blooded animals who nurse their young) and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite, officials said.

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

