Candles Sparked House Fire That Burned Residents, Killed Pet Cat In Sterling: Officials

Plumes of smoke and flames shot out of the North Fillmore Avenue home in Sterling when firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, fire officials said.

All occupants were confirmed out of the house as firefighters worked to locate and extinguish the fire. Crews extinguished the fire on the first floor and exterior of the home as additional crews checked for fire extension and searched for the homeowners’ missing pets.

One cat was found deceased and two currently remain unaccounted for. The family dog is being cared for by personnel from Loudoun County Animal Services. The two occupants who were home at the time of the fire were both treated and transported for minor burn injuries. One firefighter was transported for evaluation after the fire. Three occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Unattended candles were identified as the cause. Damages were estimated at $498,168 ($311,355 structure and $186,813 contents).

Fire officials urged residents to only use candles in a safe manner.

"Candles should be placed on a sturdy, nonflammable surface, away from children, pets and anything that can burn," Loudoun County Fire & Rescue said in a statement. "Candles require constant supervision by an adult, and you must ensure that candles are completely extinguished before leaving the area. A safer alternative is using flameless candles that still look and smell like real candles."

For additional fire prevention and life safety information visit loudoun.gov/fire or call 703-737-8600.

