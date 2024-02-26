'Armed, Dangerous' Man Apprehended Following Fatal Shooting Of 19-Year-Old In Ashburn: Sheriff

Owens was one of the most hotly-sought fugitives in the county after an alert was issued for him in connection to the Valentine's Day murder of 19-year-old Michai Dandridge-Carter outside an Ashburn apartment complex.

Dandridge-Carter was identified by the sheriff's office as the person found with a fatal gunshot wound outside the Ashburn Meadows complex last week.

According to a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sherif's office, shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 14, deputies were called to the 44400 block of Keller Square, where there were reports of a pedestrian who was down in the parking lot suffering from a traumatic injury.

Upon arrival, they found Dandridge-Carter, and the Sterling resident was pronounced dead at the scene. It was later determined he suffered a single gunshot wound.

One week after the fatal shooting, police identified Owens as their main suspect, and on Monday, the sheriff's office announced that he has turned himself in, where he was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and attempted robbery with a firearm.

He was considered "armed and dangerous" before his apprehension, according to investigators.

The case remains under investigation. No information about a possible motive has been released by the agency.

In the days following Dandridge-Carter's death, thousands of dollars have been raised through a GoFundMe campaign started by friends of the family.

"With heavy hearts, we rally around one of our own, a beloved coworker who has been touched by unimaginable loss," they wrote. "Michai, a vibrant young soul, taken from this world far too soon, leaving behind a void that words cannot begin to fill.

"In the wake of such profound loss, our hearts ache with grief alongside our colleague and his family."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Det. Mitchell at the sheriff's office by calling (703) 777-1021.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.