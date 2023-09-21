Armed 7-Eleven Robber Captured In Nearby Metro Station: Police

Deandre G. Tyer, 29, went into the store at 21880 Ryan Center Way in Ashburn around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, flashed a handgun, and took an undisclosed number of items before fleeing the store on foot, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Tyer fled on foot but was soon found in the parking garage of the Ashburn Metro Station, police said.

He was charged with Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Destroying a Phone Line with Intent to Prevent Call to Law Enforcement, Brandishing a Weapon, and Larceny.

Tyer was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on no bond.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact Deputy S. Zinkgraf at 703-777-1021. You may also submit an anonymous tip by calling 703-777-1919 or using the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

