Andrew Creamer, Former Loudoun Valley HS Baseball, Hockey Player, Dies at 31

Andrew's obituary on the Hall Funeral Home website said he died at INOVA Fairfax Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 16. He had been living in Sterling.

A former baseball and hockey player for Loudoun Valley High School (Class of 2010), Andrew went on to play baseball for Shenandoah University in Winchester.

Andrew went on to work as a computer software salesman for Carasoft Corporation, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Diane Creamer; brother JR Creamer; and a host of relatives, friends and loved ones. Services are set for Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Services are set for Wednesday, Dec. 20.

