Fairfax Highway Closed To Clear Police-Involved Wreck Scene: Report

Fairfax County police have closed the northbound lanes of Richmond Highway Thursday morning as they investigate a wreck that involved a police car, a report said.

The T-bone wreck happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lockheed Boulevard and Richmond Highway in Groveton, the report said. There were no reported injuries, but police have closed northbound traffic along Richmond Highway near the scene.

Drivers should avoid this area and expect delays.

It's unclear what department the police car belongs to.

