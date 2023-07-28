Toddler Sedated After Choking On Cherry In Northern VA

Nikki Ing was outside with her husband and some of their children when her youngest son, Karter, 2, began choking on a defrosted, pitted, frozen cherry last week, she said on a GoFundMe campaign.

They called 911 immediately and, despite their efforts to dislodge the cherry, it wouldn't budge. A minute later, Karter lost consciousness.

The Ings and their neighbors began CPR until paramedics arrived and rushed Karter to the ER.

"By this time Karter was lifeless and his heart stopped," Nikki said.

Paramedics were able to dislodge the cherry, and he was airlifted to Fairfax Children's Hospital, where he's been ever since.

According to his mom, Karter has been on a ventilator and, while his breathing tube has been removed, it still remains unclear what injuries he suffered. All they know is that recovery could take months or years.

Nikki Ing is warning other parents with youngsters.

"Parents and caregivers please be careful what you give to your children, especially those that can be a choking hazard to smaller children," she wrote on the GoFundMe. "Take the time to get trained in life-saving techniques and keep an anti choking device close by just in case. It’s truly better to be safe than sorry. This pain in my heart is unbearable and I don’t wish it on anyone."

