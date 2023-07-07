Mostly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

Teacher Punches Student Who Turned Off His Computer In Fairfax County: Police

A teaching assistant has been charged in connection with the assault of a middle schooler in Fairfax County.

Whitman Middle School
Whitman Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Mohammad Abid, 58, of Lorton, allegedly struck the Walt Whitman Middle School student with a closed fist on his chin on June 9, Fairfax County Police said.

On the day of the incident, the student was arguing with the Abid and turned the his computer off. Abid confronted the student, and the student came face-to-face with him, and flicked his glasses. 

That's when Abid hit the student "with a closed fist" on the chin, and the student slapped Abid in his face with an open hand, police said. Another instructional assistant intervened and separated Abid and the student.

Neither the student nor the teacher sustained injuries from the assault. Abid on Friday, July 7 was served with a summons releasable warrant for simple assault.

Abid has been employed with FCPS since 2015.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE