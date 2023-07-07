Teacher Punches Student Who Turned Off His Computer In Fairfax County: Police

Mohammad Abid, 58, of Lorton, allegedly struck the Walt Whitman Middle School student with a closed fist on his chin on June 9, Fairfax County Police said.

On the day of the incident, the student was arguing with the Abid and turned the his computer off. Abid confronted the student, and the student came face-to-face with him, and flicked his glasses.

That's when Abid hit the student "with a closed fist" on the chin, and the student slapped Abid in his face with an open hand, police said. Another instructional assistant intervened and separated Abid and the student.

Neither the student nor the teacher sustained injuries from the assault. Abid on Friday, July 7 was served with a summons releasable warrant for simple assault.

Abid has been employed with FCPS since 2015.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

