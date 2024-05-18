Mostly Cloudy 60°

Ryan Jones, Fairfax County Sommelier, Dies After Cancer Battle, 40

Ryan Jones, 40, a certified Sommelier from Fairfax County, died on May 13, 2024 at his childhood home surrounded by family after a battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma, his obituary on the Demaine Funeral Home site says. 

 Photo Credit: Ryan Jones Facebook
Ryan graduated from Fairfax High School and went on to attend Radford University, where he was a member of the 2003 Division II National Champion Rugby Team, his obituary reads. 

According to his LinkedIn page, Ryan earned a degree in sports medicine but would go on to become a certified sommelier. He earned a WSET Level 3 Award in Wines and Spirits, having worked at several fine-dining restaurants in Virginia and Washington D.C., serving multiple dignitaries including former President and First Lady Obama.

Ryan worked as the beverage director of 2941 Restaurant in Falls Church before becoming the sommelier of Del Mar in Washington D.C., LinkedIn shows.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Kitty; parents, Chris and Toni Jones; his mother-in-law Mary Roper; his sister Erin Lorenc; in-laws William Lorenc, Matt Roper, Dan Roper, Sara Roper, and Nadine Cipriani; nephews Miles, Bryce, Anthony and Everett; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends across the country and around the world.

Click here for Ryan Jones' complete obituary with service details.

