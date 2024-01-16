Teacher Busted After Driving 1,500+ Miles To Virginia For Sex With Minor In Fairfax County: PD

Detectives in Fairfax County arrested 32-year-old David Ortiz after undercover officers continued their efforts to crack down on child predators following a successful sweep last month that landed nearly a dozen people behind bars.

In December, Ortiz began having "sexually-related chats" online with someone who he believed to be a child, but was in fact a detective from the department's Child Exploitation Unit.

Last week, the band teacher in the United Independent School District advised the undercover officer that he was planning to drive from Texas to Fairfax County to have the illicit meeting, and on Friday, he was arrested by investigators who were waiting in the wings for him to finish his trip to Virginia.

Ortiz was charged with:

Production of child sexual abuse material;

Use of a communication device to solicit a minor;

Attempted indecent liberty with a minor;

Either counts of use of communication device to solicit a minor (second or subsequent offense).

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

"Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of inappropriate sites or platforms," a spokesperson from the department said.

"Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.