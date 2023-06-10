'Suspicious Death Investigation' Launched In Fairfax County After Body Found (Developing)

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, officers from the Fairfax Police Department were called to 9715 Fairfax Boulevard for a report of a dead body.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that there were the remains of a body, who remains unidentified. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for further examination to determine the identity, cause, and exact manner of death.

"At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a threat to the community," police said. "The Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating this case as a suspicious death."

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.