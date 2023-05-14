Student Raped At Least One Other Juvenile In Falls Church: Police

Police said only that the student was charged on Thursday, May 11, following a two-month investigation into a report of a serious incident outside school hours.

That incident occurred on the property of Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) Secondary Campus.

The accused student was expelled upon report of the incident to school officials.

"The investigation gave detectives probable cause to believe that the accused had also sexually assaulted a second juvenile female off campus outside of school hours, approximately one month earlier," Falls Church police said.

Students who are victims of a crime can report it to the City of Falls Church Police Department’s non-emergency number 703-241-5050 (TTY 711), or if it’s an emergency, by calling 911. If you feel comfortable, you can also report a crime by speaking directly with a School Resource Officer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.