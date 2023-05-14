Partly Cloudy 58°

Student Raped At Least One Other Juvenile In Falls Church: Police

A student has been charged with rape in connection with two sexual assault cases including one on school property in Falls Church, authorities said.

Falls Church HS
Falls Church HS Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Police said only that the student was charged on Thursday, May 11, following a two-month investigation into a report of a serious incident outside school hours.

That incident occurred on the property of Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) Secondary Campus.

The accused student was expelled upon report of the incident to school officials. 

"The investigation gave detectives probable cause to believe that the accused had also sexually assaulted a second juvenile female off campus outside of school hours, approximately one month earlier," Falls Church police said.

Students who are victims of a crime can report it to the City of Falls Church Police Department’s non-emergency number 703-241-5050 (TTY 711), or if it’s an emergency, by calling 911. If you feel comfortable, you can also report a crime by speaking directly with a School Resource Officer.

