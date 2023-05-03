Ski Mask-Wearing Carjacker Captured After Terrifying Fairfax County Crime Spree: Police

Malik Kamara approached his first victim in an apartment parking lot on the 3000 block of Furman Lane in Alexandria, demanding their keys and wallet at gunpoint around midnight Tuesday, May 2.

Kamara took the items then walked away without taking the car, Fairfax County police said.

Then, Kamara targeted his second victim: The driver of a 2001 BMW 330I, police said. He found in him the same parking lot and pointed a gun at him, demanding his keys, police said.

Kamara forced the victim to drive him away from the area, directing the victim to stop near Furman Lane and Kings Highway, then forced the victim out of the car.

An officer saw the stolen BMW on Richmond Highway near Franklin Street. As officers approached, Kamara got out of the car and ran away with the firearm in his hand, police said. Officers chased Kamara on foot and arrested him a short distance away. The firearm and stolen property were recovered.

Kamara was charged with robbery with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm, abduction and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.