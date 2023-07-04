Sexual Battery Suspect Grabbed Woman In 'Intimate Area,' Put Her In Chokehold In Fairfax County

The victim was outside with her mom on the 14500 block of Northeast Place in Chantilly, when her mom walked over to a neighbor's house around 11:30 a.m., authorities said.

That's when the assailant approached the victim, "and forcefully grabbed her in an intimate area and then put her in a chokehold," police said. When the victim’s mom ran towards the assault, the suspect fled on foot.

Police have not been able to locate the man, who was captured on surveillance footage.

The man is described as a tall, Hispanic male in his 40s, with a medium build, straight black hair, wearing a black hat, gray shirt, dark pants, and a surgical-style face mask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

