Student Stabbed In Mount Vernon High School Bathroom During Altercation

A student allegedly stabbed and wounded a classmate during a fight at a Virginia high school, school officials said.

The altercation took place around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 inside a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, Fairfax County Public School officials said.

A 15-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a series of tweets by the Fairfax County Parents Association.

An underage suspect fled from the building, but was quickly taken into custody by county police, school officials said in a letter directed at Mount Vernon High School families.

Authorities say there is no further threat at the school, and the investigation remains ongoing.

